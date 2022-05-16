Kanyomozi replaces Kabuura as NTV rebrands Pressbox show
NTV Uganda has confirmed the rebrand of the popular sports show “NTV Pressbox” to ‘NTVSportKnights’ and will be airing every Monday at 10 p.m.
At the same time, Patrick Kamonyozi, a sports journalist, will replace Andrew Kabuura as the show host.
Kanyomozi will join the usual panelists Andrew Mwanguhya, Mark Ssali, and Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo.
Kanyomozi is a sports journalist, analyst, and sports editor at KFM. He is also the President of the Uganda Sports Press Association.