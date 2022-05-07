Kapchorwa-Saum Road To ease Transport, Business In Sebei Sub-region

A section of the Kapchorwa – Suam road in completion. (COURTESY PHOTO)

KAPCHORWA – The completion of 73Km Kapchorwa – Suam road and 12Km Kapchorwa -Teryet road is set to ease transport along eastern route from Kenya to Uganda.

The project was commissioned on 19th August, 2018 by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni together with Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto.

The same project was estimated at a cost of 270 billion UGX and to be completed by December 2022.

According to Steve She, the project manager after construction the transport along Kenya to Uganda will ease movement by three hours.

Previously, it would take approximately six to eight hours from Kapchorwa to the Suam river (border).

This will also boost the distressing business in the area especially farmer’s movement of agricultural produce like; Irish potatoes, Maize, Cassava, Matooke and Cabbages, among others.

Kapchorwa – Suam road before construction. (FILE PHOTO)

The same project traverses three districts of; Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo in the same way connects Uganda to Kenya at the Suam river Boarder.

This will additionally ease pressure on Busia boarder point but also quicken Sebei sub-region interconnection and ease communication of the area.

The Kapchorwa-Tereyet road goes from Kapchorwa town to the National High Altitude Training centre which stands at 2573 metres above sea level.

A presidential pledge made after Moses Kipsiro’s double win at the common wealth games in New Delhi in 2010 and Steven Kiprotich’s win at London Olympics in 2012.

The project stands at 70% completion rate is being undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCEC), and funded by the African Development Bank under Uganda Roads Authority (UNRA).

It was, however, affected by a lot of excavations, abnormal rains and Covid-19 pandemic that brought many government projects to a standstill.