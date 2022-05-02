Lt Gen Muhoozi hints at ‘Winning power’

May 2, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Land Forces Commander  Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through a tweet has hinted at “winning power” in Uganda.

His tweet has raised eyebrows amongst Ugandans and left many tongues wagging.

Lt Gen Muhoozi’s Sunday Tweet reads

“I consider President Museveni and President Paul Kagame the best strategists that ever lived. When team MK wins power in this country which we will, our first act will be to increase the sports budget,”

Last week, the first son celebrated his 48 birthday which was attended by President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

