Mbabazi shines as Victoria Pearls get winning start to Nepal Bilateral Series

Uganda Women v Nepal Women

Uganda Women 102/5

Nepal Women 90/9

Uganda won by 12 runs.

Janet Mbabazi returned 29 runs from 38 balls as Victoria Pearls (Uganda women’s national cricket team) beat Nepal women’s side by 12 runs during the opening game of their bilateral series held on Monday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

She was named player of the match and was awarded with RS 10,000 /-, an equivalent of about 465,000UGX.

Despite arriving in Kathmandu 12 hours to their 1st T20 game, the Victoria Pearls were able to pick up their 1st win in their last 9 T20I matches.

Despite losing Leona Babirye early Janet Mbabazi and Kevin Awino (15) were able to consolidate and help the Victoria Pearls put on a competitive total of 102/5.

A strong performance with the ball in the opening 10 overs put pressure on Nepal and they ran of steam with 12 runs still needed.

An important win for the Victoria Pearls who stopped a losing streak of 8 T20i games stretching as far back as Botswana 2021.

However, Indu Barma (16 runs off 28 balls) and Dolly Bhatta (13 runs off 10 balls) were some of the standout players for the hosts.

The two sides return to action on Tuesday, 17th May. The series takes a break on Wednesday but action resumes on Thursday running till Saturday.

The Nepal event has international status therefore there are ranking points available for either side to pick up.

This is an opportunity for the Victoria Pearls to improve on their current ranking as they look ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers. The experience of playing in Asia should also help Consy Aweko and her developing side get the exposure of playing out of their comfort zones as they look at exposing some of the new players in the side.