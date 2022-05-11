Mbarara City shift focus to Uganda Cup as they host Vipers in semis

Stanbic Uganda Cup Semifinals

*Mbarara City Vs Vipers @Kakyeka

Mbarara City will entertain Stanbic Uganda Cup holders and Uganda Premier league champions Vipers in the semifinal first leg at Kakyeka Stadium today.

The Mbarara based team has been confirmed relegated form the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and looks at this opportunity as one opportunity of giving back to their heartbroken fans.

Mbarara City coach Sadick Sempigi (right) and Vipers tactician Robertinho Oliviera addressing media at FUFA House prior to their meeting

Mbarara City head coach Sadick Sempigi says they are well prepared to take on the new Uganda Premier league champions and is optimistic his side can prevail to the final.

‘We are much aware of how our opponents are, we have much respect but we have the best strategy to go through that game. We think we shall give the game the right demand and we see ourselves to the final. Our main objective is to play the finals and our players are prepared for the game,” Sempigi told FUFA website.

‘Our team has been confirmed relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier and this is an opportunity we need to utilise to reinstate trust in our heartbroken fans,” Sempigi added.

Vipers tactician Robertinho Oliviera will be aiming to become the first coach to win a double for the Kitende based side.

Robertinho is confident that they will reach their main objective this season.

“We now have the opportunity to win three titles, the Uganda Cup last year, the Premier league and again retain the Uganda cup. It’s our objective to win trophies but I respect much my colleague, opponent and friend. Mbarara City have a strong team but we have the experience and I trust much my team.,

‘Our objective is to be champions again and also put up nice performances on the pitch.’

Stated Robertinho

The Ankole Lions eliminated Mbale Heroes at the quarterfinal stage thanks to a Henry Kitegenyi strike whereas the Venoms beat Wakiso Giants 3-1 to reach this stage.

Vipers beat Mbarara City home and away in the Uganda Premier league this season.

In the other semi final, regional league outfit Boma FC lost 1-5 against BUL FC on Tuesday in Masindi.