Media companies mark World Press Freedom Day with games

Yesterday, a number of media houses held a tournament at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo to mark World Press Freedom Day, which is scheduled for May 3.

The media houses taking part in the games include; Red Pepper, New Vision, Bukedde TV, Bukedde paper and Urban TV, Nation Media, Fresh TV, See TV, Impact Media, Gugudde TV, Parliamentary Reporters, Parliamentary staff, and the A-Plus Funeral Service media team.

More than 20 matches are expected to be played and they will start at 10:30 am and are expected to end by 6:00pm.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded a trophy.