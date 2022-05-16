Mixed reactions as Shawn Kimuli crawls back to Media

Remember, Shawn Kimuli? That handsome guy that graced your TV screen every morning years back. Well after a very long time off the entertainment scene, he has returned to the media. He is the head of Next Radio programming under Next Media Services.

Shawn Kimuli on left with Joy Doreen on right many years back

He revealed that he was among the pioneers of Next Radio services and he is happy to be back home.

“Well, you very well know Next Radio started long ago, and I was at the frontline. The proprietor, Kin Kariisa had a dream and so remains. While we had certain setbacks, we are stopping at nothing until we become number one. If you look at the talent we have had all along, there is no one in the same space that matches up. My dream is to have everyone listen and “feel good” for another day” he said.

Shawn Kimuli and Joy Doreen Bbiira hosted the morning breeze show on NBS TV Many years back.