MTN Unveils Winners Of MTN UG Hip-Hop Awards 2022

Kampala: It was a display of the glitz and glam at Uganda’s biggest hip-hop night at the 2022 MTN UG Hip-Hop awards as MTN unveiled this edition’s winners on Saturday.

The UG Hip-Hop awards were created to recognize and celebrate the talent and hard work of artists in Uganda’s hip-hop industry. MTN has partnered with the platform in recognition of their appeal amongst the youth segment.

To ensure sustainability of the music genre, MTN introduced the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge to discover, nurture and support new talent in the hip-hop industry through providing young talented artistes a platform to showcase their Hip-Hop prowess.

This year, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge faced off to see the winner take home UGX 2 million, while the second and third walked away with UGX 1.5million and UGX 1 million respectively.

Allan Wathika, alias Triggah emerged the winner of the Cypher challenge while Ibrahim Balunywa, alias Ebrahim Soul’o and Anena Missy Ochola alias King Missy were the first and second runner-up in this year’s competition.

Filled with joy and excitement, Triggah thanked MTN for the initiative to support young artists saying he is going to use the prize money to further his music ambitions.

“I am extremely happy to have won. I am going to use this money to push my music career further. I am very thankful to MTN for this platform and I urge every Ugandan out here to continue supporting MTN because it supports us a lot,” he appreciated.

In a surprise twist, and in recognition of their efforts and skills, MTN Pulse offered a consolation prize of 625,000 to the other 2 contestants each as well as 20GB Freedom data to all the top 20 contestants.

SafeBoda, one of MTN Pulse partners, offered cashless giveaways to the top 3 and Safe Boda helmets to each of the 5 as well as 5 tickets to Orange Vibes at Cinemax.

In addition, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge received a chance of a lifetime when Swangz Avenue, a renowned production powerhouse, offered them a collabo for free.

This year’s awards winners are:

Album of the year – Kraccbone – Ego

Male artist of the year – Navio – 30 seconds to Hollywood

Female artist of the year – STONE AGE UG – KIMALA NEKIGWA

Rookie of the year – Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Work si myaka

Inspirational song of the year – AJ Stylz ft. Spyda MC – Nkowola

Song of the year – The Mith ft. Herbert Ssesamba – I GIVE HER LOVE

The collaboration of the Year – Lagum the Rapper ft. Bangi – Catching Flights

Rap Fusion of the Year – Keinoh – Dior

Video of the year – Keinoh – Drip

Best Producer – 207

African Artist of the year – Khaligraph Jones

Eastern Uganda artist of the year – AJ Stylz – Put in the work

Northern Uganda artist of the year – Judas Rapknowledge da Akbar – Heart Of Hannibal Barca

Western Uganda artist of the year – Crazie wispa – Mwebale /Thank you

Central Uganda artist of the year – Felista di superstar

Lyricist of the year – Lyrical G – Sikyasaaga (The L-Matic)

Hip Hop Deejay of the Year – DJ Victor 256

Mixtape of the year personality of the year – Kavali King – 16 track tape

Sweet Sixteen – 207 – Abajega

Media personality – Calvin the Entertainer

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Steve Jean

MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda with a primary objective of carrying on the business of a national operator of a telecommunications network pursuant to the NTO license granted by the UCC. Among our offerings are network services, digital and financial technology services, interconnect and roaming, sale of mobile devices and MTN Mobile Money (which is conducted through subsidiary MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited). MTN has a presence in all 134 districts of Uganda. services are delivered through a network of 119,077 Mobile Money agents, 200 service stores and 13 main distributors. At end of June 2021, MTN Uganda had 14.9 million subscribers, 8.6 million MoMo users and 4.7 million active data users.

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.