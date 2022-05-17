Mucureezi chasing fifth Uganda Cup final appearance as Vipers host Mbarara City

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinal, Return Leg

Tuesday 17/04/2022

Vipers SC Vs Mbarara City

Vipers SC host Mbarara City in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

The first leg at Kakyeka Stadium the home of Mbarara City ended in favour of Vipers with a 2-1 win thanks to Paul Mucureezi and Milton Karisa who were on the score sheet for the newly crowned StarTimes Uganda Premier League Champions and Seiri Arugimaho who scored the consolation for Mbarara City.

Having scored in the first round to clear chances of his team qualifying to the final, Mucureezi eyes his fifth career Uganda Cup final in case Vipers eliminate Mbarara City.

Speaking to www.fufa.co.ug Mucureezi said that this is one milestone he’s looking up to thus more reason to work hard and guide his team to the final.

‘I’ve got many reasons to work tooth and nail to guide my team to the final. It is my job but there are also individual achievements I’m eying. We already have an upper hand after that away win but we won’t sit back rather than working harder like the game is just at level,” said Mucureezi.

In 2014, Mucureezi guided KCCA FC to his first career Uganda Cup final against SC Villa at Kyamate in a game which was replayed at Mandela National Stadium but his team lost 3-1 at Mandela National Stadium, he again guided KCCA in 2017 where they beat Paidha Black Angels 2-0.

In 2018 Mucureezi reached the final with KCCA FC in a game played at Emokori Ground, Bukedea against his current employers and the Kasasiro boys won 1-0 and the last one was in 2021 against Bul FC where Vipers humiliated BUL FC 8-0.

On the other hand, Vipers SC are eying their sixth final and Mbarara City hoping to make a record of making it to their first final in history in case they overturn the first leg result.

*Credit: FUFA