Mugerwa Names She Cranes Provisional Squad for Commonwealth Games

The Uganda National Netball Senior team, the She Cranes Head Coach, Fred Mugerwa on Thursday summoned a provisional squad of 30 players ahead of the Commonwealth Games slated for July in Birmingham, England.

The exercise took place at the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) office at Aga Khan Building-Old Kampala.

The summoned team has 28 local based players and two professionals in Captain Peace Proscovia trading in Surrey Storm and Mary Nuba Cholhok from Lightening both in England.

The squad has nine shooters, seven mid court players and 14 defenders but the coach revealed that after two weeks, he will trim the team to at least 20 players.

“We are time bad, we would have started long time ago, at the beginning of this month but due to East Africa Club championship, we delayed. But we have agreed that our training will commence on Sunday, 22nd May 2022 at Kamwokya Community Sports Centre.

We are going to start with non residential training, going to have two sessions, morning and evening and then we shall have a residential training for two to three weeks before heading to Birmingham. ” The coach revealed the program.

Uganda is pitted in group B with the hosts, England, New Zealand, Malawi, Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland.

Full Squad:

SHOOTERS

1 Peace Proscovia (Captain) GS STORM

2 Mary Nuba Cholhok GS LIGHTENING

3 Hanisha Muhammed GS KCCA

4 Oyella Stella GS NIC

5 Kabendera Asina GS WEYONJE

6 Namulumba Christine GS PRISONS

7 Eyaru Irene GA KCCA

8 Nassanga Shadia GA KCCA

9 Nanyonga Rachael GA NIC

MID COURT

1 Bagala Margret C NIC

2 Nakiyunga Sarah C NIC

3 Achan Jesca C PRISONS

4 Najjuka Annet C KCCA

5 Wasagali Alicia WA PRISONS

6 Birungi Conchepta Desire WA NIC

7 Lunkuse Norah WA KCCA

DEFENDERS

1 NASAKA SHAKIRA WD WEYONJE

2 Aduniya Florence WD NIC

3 Nakanyike Shakira WD POLICE

4 MUTESSI NASSIMU WD NIC

5 Namutebi Rose WD KCCA

6 Ajio Lillian WD PRISONS

7 Asingo Viola WD PRISONS

8 Nampungu Joan (Asst. Captain) GD NIC

9 Nambirige Sandra GD KCCA

10 Nalwanja Shaffie GK KCCA

11 Kayeny Privas GK NIC

12 Nanfuka Stella GK PRISONS

13 Kadondi Faridah GK WEYONJE

14 Nankya Maureen Winfred GK NIC