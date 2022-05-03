Muzaata’s Widow Kuluthum heavily pregnant, set to officially re-marry

In an interview with the media today, late Sheikh Muzaata’s widow, Kuluthum Muzaata Nabunya has confirmed that come November 25, 2022, she will officially introduce her new lover Akram Gumisiriza to her parents.

Kuluthum happily made these revelations to whoever cares to listen. She added that it’s time to move on.

Even though a number of people have punched holes in Kulthum’s new relationship with Akram, claiming that she got married soon after losing her husband Muzaata, she seems not to mind them as she announced that she is also expecting a baby with her new man, Akram.