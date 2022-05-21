Ndejje Elites in Tunisia

May 21, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Ndejje Elites (Ndejje University women’s volleyball team) have on Saturday morning safely arrived in Tunisia ahead of the Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship.
The team left Entebbe Airport aboard Qatar Airways on Thursday and spent the night in Doha.
They connected to Tunisia Friday and are now in Kelibia, about two hours outside of the capital, where the tournament will be held.
The team is accommodated at Kelibia Beach Hotel.
Fourteen clubs are expected to take part in the championship that starts this Saturday with a technical meeting.
Ndejje are the women’s National Volleyball League and National Club Championship winners and will represent Uganda at the continental championship.
This will be the fourth time for Ndejje at the championship having featured in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
The championship will run from May 19 to June 1 in the city of Tunis.
Ndejje’s’s contingent
Players
1. Jesca Kaidu
2. Phiona Naziite
3. Nyeiteera Ainembabazi
4. Belindah Jepkirui (C)
5. Catherine Ainembabazi
6. Shadia Wanyenze
7. Gracious Kushemererwa
8. Christine Alupo (VC)
9. Christine Atim
10. Faith Magole
11.Maureen Mwamula
12. Sumayyah Ndagire
Officials
Wilfred Kato Muhumuza (Head of Delegation)
Ivan Drake Karimunda (Team Manager)
Ronald Kitosi (Head Coach)
Sadat Waguma (Assistant Coach)
Vincent Agama Etyang (Team Doctor)
Emanzi Ndyamuhaki (Media)
Innocent Komakech (Referee).
