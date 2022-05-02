Nwagi reveals her ‘soft part’ in the Eid al-Fitr dress code

Gorgeous singer Winnie Nwagi’s new Eid al-Fitr dress code has revealed her beautiful side often hidden behind the tough girl attitude.

The usual tough, arrogant, and no-nonsense woman in Nwagi has been forgotten just a few hours after posting gorgeous pictures of herself on social media.

Some of her fans are impressed by her dress code and have wondered why she had taken long to adopt it.

Self-styled as the “Firebaby”, the Swangz Avenue singer doesn’t give herself a chance at portraying herself differently, often clashing with fans on social media and sometimes physically.

However, beyond that, Nwagi is a loving mother of one, and her close friends will tell you that the world hasn’t gotten a chance to witness her tender side.