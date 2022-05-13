Pilsner UPL Awards: Shaban, Robertinho crowned best of April

Muhammad Shaban and Robertinho Oliviera were on Thursday evening named the Pilsner Uganda Premier League (UPL) player and coach of the month of April 2022 (Matchday 24-27) respectively in an exercise that took place at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Shaban-is-the-Pilsner-player-of-the-month-of-April.-Courtesy-Photo

Shaban who is the Onduparaka FC forward and Robertinho who is the Vipers SC coach both beat competition from two other candidates to claim the accolade that came along with a prize of UGX1M, courtesy of Pilsner Lager, a Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) brand.

Shaban who’s the Onduparaka Captain is credited for steering his side out of the relegation scare scoring six goals in the recent past. He beat Vipers’ Ceasar Manzoki and KCCA’s Sadat Anaku to the award.

“First and foremost, all praises go to Allah!” Shaban who recently won another local monthly award said adding that; “a big thank you to the fans, my team mates and the entire staff at the club that made this possible, including Pilsner and the organizers who made this possible.”

Robertinho on the other side guided Vipers to five wins five league matches, beating Mbarara City FC, URA FC, KCCA FC, Gaddafi FC and Express FC in a spell they scored 12 and conceded just one. They won the title in that period, then with four games to spare.

“The month of April has been an exciting one for us as a team. We have seen many success stories on our side and we’re really grateful to the management of the club,” Robertinho said after collecting the prize adding that everyone at the club deserves an applause for the job well done. Robertinho beat Onduparaka’ Dudu Bosco and Soltilo Bright Stars’ Paul Kiwanuka to the award after guiding his side to a perfect April. The recent prize was Robertinho’s third Pilsner Coach of the Month award. His maiden gong came in December last year with the second one coming in March this year. The winning pair was flanked by Solomon Moloa who’s the National Promotions Manager, UBL and Paul Kabaikaramu who’s the UPL manager. “As Pilsner, we always commit to appreciating people who do well. Today, I want to congratulate this winners especially Shaban who comes from the same region like me,” Moloa said adding that he’s a looking forward to a good end to the season. Kabaikaramu on the other hand said that the culture of awarding best performers has improved competition among players and coaches in the league. With the league set now in its final bend, the 2021/22 season awards will be conducted in June.