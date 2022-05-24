PPDA Business Exposition 2022 Launched, to be held in July at Kololo

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority has in the bid to contribute to economic growth, connect businesses to effective procurement systems, and support local SMEs designed the PPDA Business Exposition 2022.

The exposition will provide companies with a unique platform to inform, educate and network with various stakeholders while assisting providers to tap into opportunities that public procurement offers to accelerate recovery from the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’The goal of the exposition is to enhance stakeholders’ understanding of the PPDA processes and systems geared towards delivering procurement effectively by allowing these companies to exhibit, collaborate and grow together: which are today’s pillars of growth’’, said PDDA executive director, Benson Turamye during the launch at Uganda Media center on Monday.

The Uganda government annually spends up to 60% of its budget on Public Procurement of a vast range of goods, services, supplies and works; making the exposition a desirable marketplace for any provider looking for new business opportunities.

‘’The exposition will also serve as an opportunity for government agencies to showcase their achievements and accountability to the population’’, he added.

The much-needed platform will aggregate entities in the private and corporate sectors, multinational agencies, government ministries, departments & agencies and the general public.

PPDA also intend to unveil the PPDA’s Annual Procurement plan (July 2022 – July 2023) and PPDA Annual Awards categories at the exposition scheduled for 8th, 9th and – 10th July 2022 at Kololo Independence Grounds

Additionally, Expo will also offer an opportunity to suppliers /providers and other stakeholders a chance to engage with key personnel and organizations that contribute to public procurement. Most of the public procurement officers will be at the venue to network and engage with suppliers.

PPDA officials told journalists that ; ‘’We shall leverage the exposition to train stakeholders on the Electronic Government Procurement (eGP), bid support and conduct skill development sessions under different categories such as; Business Financial Management, Agribusiness, Procurement And Bid Support, Customer Relations, Tax Planning & Management, Marketing And Branding And Social Value & Sustainability as part of enhancing companies and propelling national development. All skills seminars will be for free’’.

The exposition will also host a one-stop business centre to serve clients. They will be able to access services from their partners URSB, KCCA, URA, and UIA at the venue.

Suppliers/providers who haven’t registered for EGP will be registered and trained for free and a PPDA certificate will be accessed in One day during the expo.

PPDA appealed to all registered providers and accounting officers across the government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and local governments to book their exhibition space.