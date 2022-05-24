President Amin’s Relatives Want Family Impersonator ‘Claiming to be Moses Arrested’

The family of former Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada has asked authorities to arrest and charge a man impersonating to be their family member.

Amin’s descendants argue that the Police should arrest a Man who claims to be Moses Amin whom they accuse for impersonating as a son to their grandfather and former President Idi Amin Dada.

In a video taken out from a televised church service in Kampala which has since gone viral on social media platforms, the accused claims that Idi Amin was his father and they named him Moses Amin after birth.

‘’I was born with teeth and hair, elders heard these things and they know them’’, he noted.

He added that he was born with a leopard as his twin and that the relatives used to mock them that they gave birth to a lupen.

‘’They used to call me a lumpen, but I often stand and say that no one is handsome like me. Those who used to call me a lumpen, the truth are that God changed me’’, he further said

In a televised sermon at the Ndeeba based Pentecostal church, ‘Moses Amin’ further proudly noted that he even looks younger than his lower siblings and confessed that he converted to born-again faith.

“This man has been impersonating a family member who is actually not in the country and he claims that he is a son to President Amin. His remarks ruin our heritage and we ask authorities to take an immediate action’’, said one of the family members, adding that they have already written to relevant offices.

Consequently, the relatives of the former President want the accused to provide proof that he is a family member and also restrained from using their father’s name.

Idi Amin Dada was the third President of Independent Uganda, after Frederick Muteesa II and Milton Obote. He was President from 25th January 1971 – 1979.