Reach a Hand Uganda donates relief items to teenage mothers

Reach a Hand Uganda in partnership with Agah Khan Foundation has launched a new campaign in which they will donate relief items to vulnerable young mothers.

The campaign was officially launched on Friday during an event held at Reach a Hand Uganda offices in Kasanga, Heritage village.

Dubbed “EC-COVID19 response”, the campaign will run for six months providing psychosocial support and assorted relief items including hygiene kits, mama kits, and food items to teenage mothers (currently pregnant and those with children) in Kampala and Arua.

The campaign comes at a time when the country is still struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic despite lifting the national lockdown and opening the economy in January 2022.

Speaking at the event, Humphrey Nambimanya, the CEO and founder of Reach a Hand Uganda, revealed that the organization has shifted its focus to deliberately provide support and health care services in the neglected areas that are plagued with poverty and inadequate health services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic affected the nation in all aspects of life, and this is why we initiated the EC COVID-19 Response project. We are more than ready to impact the lives of many who are still facing various challenges despite the fact that lockdown was lifted.” Humphrey Nambimanya further noted.

“We thank our partners, Aghakhan foundation, his Worship Ali Mulyanyama the division mayor of Makindye and other community leaders who have shown tremendous support to this cause.” He added.

On her part, Olgah Namukuza from Agah Khan Foundation noted that the lockdown might have been lifted but its consequences are still lingering and haunting the lives of the vulnerable group of girls who were faced with various challenges such as unintended pregnancies which led to dropping out of school.

She explained that this is why the Agah Khan Foundation has partnered with Reach a Hand Uganda to design a program to address some of the challenges resulting from the pandemic and also empower the vulnerable groups to better their lives.

Atuhaire Harriet, 22, a single mother from Heritage village in Kansanga and one of the beneficiaries of the project so far, lauded the project for providing food relief and improving her mental well-being.

Harriet says that there are still many more young mothers facing similar challenges whom she encouraged not to lose hope.

Just like Harriet, the beneficiaries were identified through a survey that was conducted in both Kampala and Arua districts where a total of 1,000 young mothers from both districts will be supported by the project.