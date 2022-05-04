Secrets about Akon’s surprise Visit to Uganda Emerge

Just a few days back, Ugandans got to learn that music star Akon was in Kampala. To many it was a shock. His visit did not dominate the news headlines as it has been the case in his previous visits.

Up today, Ugandans are wondering what exactly brought him here.

Well, self proclaimed Tycoon Hamis Kiggundu has claimed that he’s the reason Akon is back in Uganda

Through his social media pages, Kiggundu posted and said “I feel so grateful, honoured and humbled by my brothers Akon and Babs Hussein who flew all the way from the United States of America to Uganda simply to pray and celebrate Eid with me and my family…..Alhamudulillah…..for God and my country,”

Kiggundu has maintained Akon’s visit here is simply a family based visit however business analysts here have started to allege that the two are discussing business.

It should be remembered that in January of this year, Akon and Hamis linked up in the United Arab Emirates at the Uganda stall at the Dubai Expo. The duo shared photo moments.

In September last year, Akon endorsed Ham’s ‘Hamz App’. The Hamz App is a short-form video app.

Akon has an ambitious plan to build Akon City in Uganda.