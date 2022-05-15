SHOCKER; 34 Generals to retire from Ugandan Army Tomorrow, Elly Tumwine and Sejusa tops list

Tomorrow Monday, UPDF will retire a set of 34 generals from the Army. Gen Sejusa and Elly Tumwine are among those that will be seen off from active service of the Ugandan army.

An official retirement ceremony for generals will start on Monday May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

According to a list we have landed on, Gen Elly Tumwine, Gen David Sejusa, Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso,Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Phinehas Katirima, Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi are among the many.

We thank them for the good job well done and wish them a peaceful retirement.