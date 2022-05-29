SWORDS OUT! Uganda Airlines boss Bamuturaki in hot soup as bloggers fight over Shs150m

A group of city bloggers and online news operators who have been working to polish and promote the image of Uganda Airlines CEO Jeniffer Bamuturaki, have declared war on each other after learning from our previous story that the bulky Mutooro man who is their team leader, has been collecting a lot of money from the airlines finance offices in Entebbe and chewing it alone with one other big journalist who works as one of the editors for the top city newspaper.

The two have been confusing Bamuturaki to release money to them saying they are going to share it with other bloggers who have been taking part in the online media campaign to protect Bamuturaki while writing bad stories against those who oppose her way of managing. The Abavatar PR agency of Pastor Mark Odeke is an example of those these bloggers have been doing bad stories about in order to make Bamuturaki happy. The poor bloggers and online news operators have been doing this for Bamuturaki for more than one year. They had been promised that Bamuturaki would pay them Ugx150,000,000 for their propaganda work. She ordered them to come together and be paid as a group and that is how the Mutooro big man fronted his INJODA company to be the one to contract with Bamuturaki.

The Mutooro man worked with the big newspaper editor and assured the bloggers everything was going to be okay. These two would be the ones to access Bamuturaki who generally doesn’t like journalists. They would discuss story content with her and pass it on to the other members of the bloggers association. The two also got trips from Bamuturaki for members to travel to Dubai for a holiday and pay back by writing good stories about her as a person but instead they kept everything to themselves and excluded the other bloggers. The few who were put on the list to travel came back from Dubai cursing after the Mutooro big man dominated everything and starved them in Dubai.

Bamuturaki has been releasing money to the Mutooro man and the newspaper editor. In the last one year alone they have pocketed Ugx150,000,000 which was supposed to be shared but they ate it alone and gave fake accountability when Bamuturaki’s supervisors at the Transport ministry demanded for accountability. When they were asked to show what they have been doing for the money to promote the airline, the Mutooro man printed all the fake stories the bloggers have been writing against Pastor Mark Odeke and presented it as evidence that they have been promoting the Uganda airline’s image. The stories showed the sex scandals of Pastor Mark after he fell out with Bamuturaki at his church in Kisasi.

So after reading our previous story, the bloggers the Mutooro man had put confused under INJODA realised that Bamuturaki had been releasing money. The Mutooro man had told them to wait because the airline is still broke and they will be paid in future when it begins making profits. Our story shocked them when they realized Bamuturaki has so far paid Ugx150,000,000 and more is yet to be paid. The bloggers became annoyed and are now planning to expose the big Mutooro man and the guy who works as the newspaper editor for conning them.

One of the bloggers who has been writing the stories because the Mutooro conman doesn’t know how to write, is now very bitter because they gave only Ugx2,000,000 to his company out of the Ugx150,000,000 they got from Bamuturaki in the whole year. Another blogger is very bitter and is planning to write many bad stories about Bamuturaki because he is very disappointed with the two . Another blogger of a news website which specializes on scandals in the energy sector has ordered his lawyers to write to Bamuturaki and the Mutooro man asking for his payment.

Another news website manager has decided to stop doing anything that promotes Bamuturaki or Uganda airlines anymore at their news website. Some bloggers have prepared their invoices and taken them to the office of the Transport ministry permanent secretary demanding for their pay. They have also given copies to the office of Katumba Wamala saying they want their money because they can’t work for free running all those adverts for Uganda airline yet Bamuturaki has refused to pay them. But the permanent secretary of the transport ministry who is Waisswa Kaligeya has refused to pay and has advised his secretary to tell such bloggers to go and get paid by Bamuturaki who gave them the contract and not the ministry itself.

