Tanzania President Suluhu to visit Uganda

Mr. Patrick Jean Pouyanne, Total Chairman with the President of Uganda H.E Yoweri Museveni and the President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan after the signing of the key agreements recently. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – The President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to touch base in Uganda on Tuesday May 10 for a two-day state visit on the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

State House said Thursday that President Suluhu Hassan and her delegation will have a bilateral meeting with President Museveni and the Uganda delegation at State House Entebbe.

Later, she hold multilateral Tanzanian business and industrialist community in Uganda.

According to protocol, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will later attend a presentation on the Oil and Gas sector by the Ministry of Energy and also visit several industries.

Tanzania President H.E Suluhu Samia receives her Ugandan counterpart H.E Kaguta Museveni on a recent visit. (FILE PHOTO)

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan last visited Uganda in April 2021 during which she and President Museveni signed the Tripartite Project Agreement on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and launched the $3.55 billion project, the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world according to reports.