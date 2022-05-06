This is why DP pulled out of Omoro by-election

May 6, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

 

Nolonger interested! Democratic Party (DP) candidate of Omoro County has pulled out of the by-election slated for this month.

The party’s flag bearer, Godwin Okello, announced that he had withdrawn his candidature.

Okello, was last month, selected by DP as their flag bearer for Omoro County seat that fell vacant following the death of former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who died recently.

It is suspect  that  Okello’s decision  to pull put of the by election was due to the fact that DP party president is so close to late Oulanyah’s family.  As the party they decided to keep the family closeness intact by not participating.

Post Views: 517

More Stories

Newcomer Nansambu Keeps The POA Dream Alive

April 26, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

Gulu University Omoro Students Association Endorse Ojok Oulanyah to replace Father

April 25, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Kiwedde! Toyota Micheal Lugogo Organised ‘Gen. Muhoozi 48th Birthday Kasiki’ in High Gear, Top Celebrities Confirm Attendance

April 17, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification