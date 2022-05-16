Tik Tok star Micqorhwisrael,sexy Nellade lands a juicy deal with Ashly Tours

Sensational Tik toker Micqorhwisrael and fast rising singer Nelladee have landed a huge deal with Ashly Tours and Travel Company as brand ambassadors.The two celebrities are over the moon after they penned down a huge contract.

Tik toker Micqorhwisrael

CEO Ashly Tours and Travel Ashley Quality announced the news recently. The company is the fastest growing tours company in the United Arab Emirates and Uganda right now.

She shared the exciting news using her social media pages.

Singer Nelladee

Ashly tours has been in business of Visa, Tickets, hotels and Activities in UAE and for the record; she has never had any hiccups in the business. She has built a huge clientele for many she has been in business and touched over 10000 Ugandans lives.

Nelladee is a fast- rising singer that has released trending songs of late. She commands a huge following on social media.