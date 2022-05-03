Tuwangye loses his high- prized Itel Phone in Entebbe

City Comedian and celebrated Kwanjula MC Richard Tuwangye spent the whole weekend in tears after a one clever Entebbe resident ran away with his Itel Phone.

Tuwangye had gone to Entebbe to officiate a Kwanjula function on the fateful day of Saturday. We are told, as the Comedian was busy going about his business, the street smart man was also busy plotting for the phone. He then took a break into one of the tents. When he returned to the mic, he reached for his phone from his trousers pockets and it was nowhere to be seen.

He immediately used his other small phone to alert friends about the loss. It is also said he called in some security operatives who are his friends to start tracking the phone.