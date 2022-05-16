Uganda’s youngest female singer emerges, 15yrs old star Wase dedicates song to lover

We have seen young singers emerge from our music industry, but 15 years old Sylvia Uwase is one of her kind. She is the next Rema Namakula on the scene. Her voice is simply comparable to Rema when she was 10 years old many years back.

Well, Sylvia has released her new song titled Kanyonyi kange.The 15 years -old flows quite interestingly on this new song fused with dancehall song.

The moment it plays, you will start nodding your head and eventually shake your body to it.

In the song, he strikes those who might diss her because of his age as she sings about love. In the song, she dedicates true love and commitment to her lover. When she starts the line in the song talking about love, you simply want to copy and send it to your loved one.

The song was written by Great Ronnie, produced by Shaq On de beat, Mastered by D’mario Legend

Sylvia Wase is a dynamic Afrobeat artist based in East African and signed under generation Events

In just one hour after Kanyonyi Kange release, it has hit 1.1m views on youtube; Check it out;