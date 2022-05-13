Victoria Pearls to face Nepal Women in 5T20I

he Victoria Pearls (Uganda women’s national cricket team) will make their maiden trip to Asia to face the Nepal Women in 5 T20I starting on May 16th- 21st 2022 at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.

The team was flagged off on Friday at the Lugogo sports complex in Kampala.

The Victoria Pearls have just returned from the Capricorn Tri-Series in Namibia and this will be their second international event this year. The ladies will get their 1st experience of playing in Asia against Nepal women who are ranked 16th in the World. The Victoria Pearls dropped down to 21st from 19th in the current rankings due to a tough series in Namibia.

There are only two changes from the side that travelled to Namibia with Jimia Mohammad and Naomi Kayondo missing out, their replacements being Sarah Walaza and Franklin Najjumba.

Consy Aweko and Janet Mbabazi will be Captain and Vice-Captain for the team respectively. The return of Franklin Najjumba who had an impressive show with the bat for Wanderers during the Ladies T20 tournament add some more experience to the side.

In line with our vision to achieve international success, we are looking to grow the womens game in the line with the successes of the men. Playing a higher ranked team like Nepal will provide an opportunity to improve on our current ranking. We are also building relationships by breaking into the Asian market through this tour, Martin Ondeko CEO Uganda Cricket Association.

The 5T20i series has international status therefore there are ranking points available for either side to pick up. This is an opportunity for the Victoria Pearls to improve on their current ranking as they look ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers. The experience of playing in Asia should also help Consy Aweko and her developing side get the exposure of playing out of their comfort zones as they look at exposing some of the new players in the side.

Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo and Janet Mbabazi were stand out performers in Namibia and they will be key players for the Victoria Pearls.

Shuya Pads has provided the girls with all the sanitary needs for the tour.

The Full Team:

Consy Nimungu Aweko (Captain), 2. Janet Mbabazi (Vice-Captain), 3. Kevin Awino, 4. Rita Musamali, 5. Patricia Malemikia, 6. Phiona Egaru Kulume, 7. Sarah Akiteng, 8. Susan Kakai, 9. Rita Elizabeth Nyagendo, 10. Franklin Najjumba, 11. Leona Mirembe Babirye, 12. Evelyn Anyipo, 13. Shakirah Sadick, 14. Sarah Walaza.

The Officials:

1 .Laurence Ssematimba (Head Coach), 2. Lawrence Ssempijja (Assistant Coach), 3. Imam Tugume (Team Physiotherapist), 4. Rita Patience Tinka Mbabazi (Team Manager).