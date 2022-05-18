Vumbula Uganda set to entertain Jinja, Tourism Enthusiasts in June

By Our Reporter

Following the success of Vumbula Uganda Festival that registered a record breaking crowd and left many yearning for more at Uganda Museum in March 2022, Vumbula Uganda has come out to announce its next event dubbed, ‘Vumbula Jinja’.

Vumbula Jinja, an expedition that’ll bring together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Jinja’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and her uniqueness, is slated for 3rd-4th June (Uganda Martyrs Weekend) at the Nile Nest Resort.

The two-day event will showcase the key tourism and cultural products that Jinja has to offer, baked with mind blowing live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays, cultural troupes, and lots more.

“Our country is so big and uniquely gifted in her different regions and it being that our main objective is to promote domestic tourism that can only be possible if we reach out to these different regions and shine a light on their unique tourism aspects. So, in every quarter, we shall set out to explore one region and then wrap them up with the Vumbula Uganda Festival in December,” said Sebulime Peter alias Demo Riley, the CEO Vumbula Uganda.

Beauties-from-all-over-the-world-enjoying-Uganda-during-the-March-edition-of-the-Vumbula-festival.Courtesy-photo.

Partiers will part with only Shs50,000 (with no activities) to access the show and Shs300,000 (with activities such as; visit to the Source Of Nile, Busowoko Falls, Nile Special plant, Tubing, Water Slides).

The event is proudly powered by Nile Special, Next Media Services, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board, Coca Cola and Nexus Events.