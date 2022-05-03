Will To Succeed Made Way For Me In Entertainment Industry – Keem Fame Rich

The driving force of a man to succeed is the willpower, without which passion becomes like an unloaded gun. Passion and willpower are criteria to succeed, but the latter is most critical, as it is the inner strength that kicks in when we derail.

Ugandan Promoter and artist Kajoba Hakim, popularly known as Keem Fame Rich , is doggedness-personified; an attribute he has demonstrated in almost 5 years of his journey in the entertainment and digital industry.

Keem Fame Rich was born to follow the footsteps of accomplaished entertainers in the country, and started out as a musician and later a promoter.

Kajoba hakim , whose stage name is Keem Fame Rich , was not far from reaching his goals despite the circumstances that surrounded his life before he became a teenager.

My story is not different from that of at least 5 out of 10 average Ugandans,” Keem Fame Rich said in a recent interview.

Continuing, Keem Fame Rich said, “I was born into a humble family in Namungoona , Kampala.my mother had to work very hard to raise me and my other three siblings.

“I had to hustle through life, getting my education at God with us Primary School,Namungoona , and Light Secondary school Bulenga , Wakiso . I capped it up with Digital Marketing Certificate at Makerere business school, Uganda and Dubai ”,

Keem Fame Rich added.

Keem Fame Rich further said, “But don’t forget that when there is a will, there will be a way. The will to entertain my fans both at home and abroad sometimes make me look beyond any challenge and focus on finding a way out of it.