WSL: Title race goes to the wire after Kampala Queens & She Corporate win

The 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League (WSL) Champion will be determined on the last day of the season following results from the penultimate round.

Both She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens FC who top the log won their respective games on Tuesday to set up a decider.

It should be noted that She Corporate FC will host Kampala Queens on Friday at MUBS Arena, Nakawa.

Kampala Queens fought hard to edge resilient Olila High School at IUIU Ground Kabojja, thanks to Resty Nanziri’s second half goal.

She Corporate on the other hand won with the same scoreline thanks to Whisper Alomo’s goal.

The game played at Buhinga Stadium delayed to start due to a heavy downpour in Fort Portal City.

With both Kampala Queens and She Corporate level on 38 points, Friday’s clash at MUBS Arena, Nakawa will be decider.

She Corporate need just a draw to clinch the title while Kampala Queens must win to emerge Champions.

She Maroons officially got relegated after suffering a 5-1 loss to Uganda Martyrs WFC at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga.

Latifa Nakasi grabbed a hat trick while Anita Namata and Immaculate Nakanjjako got the other goals for Uganda Martyrs.

The consolation goal for She Maroons came from Anita Babirye. The Prison Sentries have 10 points with one game to play.

Kawempe Muslim defeated Lady Doves 2-0 with goal coming from Esther Nangendo and Hadijah Nandago.

Rines SS moved out of the drop zone after earning a point off UCU Lady Cardinals at home.

Hasifah Nassuna had given UCU Lady Cardinals the lead but Betty Nakubulwa got the equalizer to help Rines move to 14 points, one above FC Tooro Queens.

Matchday 18 Fixtures

She Maroons FC vs FC Tooro Queens – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Olila High School WFC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC – Soroti Stadium

She Corporate FC vs Kampala Queens FC – MUBS Arena Nakawa

Lady Doves FC vs Rines SS WFC – Katusabe Stadium

UCU Lady Cardinals FC vs Uganda Martyrs WFC – Mukono

