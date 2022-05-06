You will lose appetite for the gun- Museveni tells of Karamoja cattle rustlers

As President Yoweri Museveni was passing out of 2610 Local Defence Unit Personnel intake that have been undergoing training at the Labwordwong Training School in Agago district, he used the same chance to warn off the cattle rustlers in Karamoja that soon, they will ‘lose appetite’ for the gun by building and equipping a stronger guard force

Museveni revealed that cattle rustling has re-emerged in the region and it must stop immediately.

He said ‘’We had removed the fifth division for training and they took advantage of that. But now we have brought it back. It will help make the rustlers lose appetite for the gun,” he said.

He went on and added that “I am very happy to come here in Labwordong. I was here a long time ago when I fought Karimojong. I thank you for remembering to turn it into a training wing. I am also happy that the leaders here and elders gave land to the army to train. We shall compensate you for the land, don’t worry. We need to use the land for training. The training security wing here; it’s good for the army and it’s also good for security,” he said.