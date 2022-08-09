JAZMIN’ a masterpiece Series by Vjoj (Isaac OJ), premiered.

A week ago, VJOj, a Ugandan Artist/Filmmaker, premiered his first ever movie trailer dubbed Jazmin at the prestigious Rio Cinema based in London Dalston.

Fast-rising star Vjojofficial

Shortly after completing his Film production degree in Cinematography, the fast-rising star Vjojofficial has come out with a banger.

This masterpiece film series will have 20 episodes.

The film tells the story of how a young girl named Jazmin, whose mother got raped by five different guys, goes ahead to grow up without any parents after her mother died when she was only two years old.

In the film, Jazmin showcases her agony as an orphan.

Vjojofficial standing 3rd on the right hand side

She grows up and becomes a scientist. The young girl resorts to unthinkable measures to discover the truth about her biological parents. The information her godfather has been hiding for 20 years comes to light when Jazmin discovers that one of the rapers could be her father. The new series features several movie stars led by BJ Kenny Netflix actor in Top Boy, Angel sbl Buyinza Dinze, and many more interesting characters.

Jazmin,a film by Isaac oJ, it has been premiered

Vjoj wrote, directed, and filmed the movie and had this to say in a brief interview with us “We can’t wait to see everyone glued on, get entertained and educated through JAZMIN: It’s Real. Our commitment remains to be a leading organization here at Firstchoice Filmz, that uses innovative ways to communicate what most people go through,” he said

The series was shot and directed in London. It brings out the risky behaviours in our society.

Our sources say closed-door discussions are going to have the movie feature on a big platform. We shall keep you updated.