Juliana GearS Up For first concert in Eight Years

Having last held a concert eight years ago, celebrated diva Juliana Kanyomozi will be doing it again on 19th August at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Eight years is quite a long while for a singer of Juliana’s caliber not to have a held a concert for her ever-growing fan base.

The songstress says she has been away taking care of the other areas of her life but she is happy to make a grand return for her loyal fans.

On 19th July the Tooro princess will express her music talent through a live performance at her much anticipated “The Boundless” concert.

Juliana Kanyomozi has already kick-started rehearsals. She is working with one of the best bands in the +256 ahead of what she believes will be the best of her performances.

Despite performing at other events, Juliana was last at her own concert eight years ago. She calls upon all her fans to turn up for the fun night full of surprises.