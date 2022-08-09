MTN Uganda Adds aYo Insurance Products To Its Senkyu Loyalty Program In A Move Lauded By IRA And IBAU

Tuesday 9th August 2022 – Kampala, Uganda: MTN Uganda customers can now use their MTN Senkyu loyalty points to get insurance from aYo, in the form of life or hospital cover.

aYo provides fast, convenient, easy-to-use hospital and life cover directly to a user’s mobile phone, and over the last 5 years has enrolled 16 million customers across the African markets that it is active in.

Through the new addition to the already successful Senkyu loyalty program, MTN is enabling even more customers to access insurance for the first time.

By subscribing to aYo insurance, using MTN Senkyu, customers will have peace of mind that in the event of an accident, aYo will help them take care of their hospital bills and in the event of your passing away, aYo will help support their family financially.

While announcing the new development, Susan Kayemba, the MTN Uganda Senior Manager, Digital Services, said that this innovation underscores MTN’s commitment to providing its customers with the benefits of a modern connected life.

“Insurance is a key asset and the very essence of life, yet many people still grapple with accessing basic insurance. As MTN, this is our way of further enriching our MTN Senkyu offering to our loyal customers by enabling them to secure aYo cover through their MTN Senkyu points, making access to insurance more available. We believe many customers will find great value in this service.” said Somdev.

To access this service, customers can simply *141# and select aYo to subscribe to this option. Once a customer signs up for aYo through Senkyu, 75 points will be deducted from their wallet every month for 6 months. During this time, they will be provided with cover equivalent to UGX 90,000 worth of aYo MyLife Cover – & UGX 120,000 worth of aYo MyHospital Cover that caters for accidents.

Allan Lwanga, the CEO of aYo Uganda, said insurance cover is a powerful driver of financial inclusion, as it provides a social safety net that helps ordinary Ugandans recover from unexpected crises.

“We’ve always believed that insurance should be accessible to everyone in Uganda and easy to use. By allowing users to buy aYo cover using Senkyu, we’ll be able to reach even more people at a time when growing numbers of Ugandan consumers are purchasing health cover to protect themselves and their families in the event of hospitalization or loss of life,” said Lwanga.

While addressing the press at the event, Solomon Rubondo, an ex-official of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda noted that aYo and MTN had demystified the concept of insurance.

“I congratulate MTN and aYo for addressing the intangibility of insurance, thereby making it more accessible to more people who were previously excluded. Let’s see more of these innovations in insurance. Let us continue domesticating insurance.

Bernard Obera, Director of Supervision at the Insurance Regulatory Authority lauded the move by MTN and aYo. He urged insurers to embrace innovations to extend insurance services to more people.

How aYo Senkyu works:

Under the aYo section on the MTN Senkyu menu, customers can do the following:

Activate and redeem points for aYo cover

Cancel subscription

View the expiry date of their aYo cover

Add, view or remove beneficiaries

Eligible customers can claim their insurance cover by dialing aYo 296# USSD, and upon verification their pay-out is paid into their MTN MoMo account.

Customers earn points for using MTN and MTN MoMo. Customers also receive bonus points on their birthday and on the anniversary of when they joined MTN. The points earned can be used to get aYo insurance, Minutes, MBs, SMS or to pay for goods and services with MTN MoMoPay. Points expire if the customer doesn’t do any redemption within 90 days. To register and use MTN Senkyu a customer dials *141# or uses the MyMTN App

MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda with a primary objective of carrying on the business of a national operator of a telecommunications network pursuant to the NTO license granted by the UCC. Among our offerings are network services, digital and financial technology services, interconnect and roaming, sale of mobile devices and MTN Mobile Money (which is conducted through subsidiary MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited). MTN has a presence in all 134 districts of Uganda. Services are delivered through a network of 171,077 Mobile Money agents, 200 service stores and 16 main distributors. At end of June 2022, MTN Uganda had 16.3 million subscribers, 9.8 million MoMo users and 5.7 million active data users.

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”.

That’s why at aYo, together with MTN are bringing you a new way to get hospital and life cover using your mobile phone.

By using aYo Recharge with Care and aYo Send with Care, it’s now easier than ever to look after yourself and loved ones with cover that increases every time you load MTN airtime or send money using MTN Mobile Money.

Using aYo products is easy, and you’ll be able to manage and boost your cover, earn bonus value or submit your claims just by dialing the *296# USSD code on your mobile phone. There is no paperwork to fill out when making claims and no waiting in queues. Valid claims are settled quickly and painlessly saving many Ugandans from the financial burden of insurable events.