Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel arrested after his flopped show in Kampala

According to a video making rounds on social media, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and two of his crew members are spotted being picked up by a police truck from a hotel named Johari Rotana Hotel in Tanzania.

Reports have emerged indicating how the singer has been detained at Oystebay Police station over failure to show up at a show he was booked to perform. It is alleged that the singer was fully paid.

Reports furthermore indicate the crowd grew wild and damaged property at the venue when he was supposed to perform.

It should be remembered that Kizz Daniel performed in Uganda on Saturday 6th July at Lugogo Cricket Oval. The event was marked with a low turn up of music fans.

After the Ugandan show that didn’t go well, he departed for Tanzania where he was slated to perform on Sunday 7th July at the Summer Amplified concert at Warehouse Arena, Dar es Salaam.