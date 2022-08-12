Pirates aim to maintain winning form in Nile Special 7s

By Thomas Odongo

A pair of tries from Sydney Gongodio and another from Arnold Atukunda helped Stanbic Black Pirates beat Impis 15-00 in the main cup finals of the opening circuit of the Nile Special 7s played last weekend at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere in Wakiso.

The second circuit of the Nile Special sponsored series will be played on Saturday, 13th August 2022 at Namate Works Ground in Entebbe and Pirates are hoping to go all the way up with the season still in its earlier stages.

“Last season we had (won) three circuits in a row…as we (then) promised ourselves we need to keep momentum. We hope to keep it that way this season,” Pirates Captain Ivan Magomu said last weekend.

Last year, there were six circuits in the series and Pirates and Kobs won three apiece but the latter took the title because of a better tries difference. This time round the “Sea Robbers” want to secure the wins earlier enough because they were forced to play catch-up in the previous campaign.

“This time round there are seven circuits and we have to make sure we win four or five to be safe on our side. The first win has already given us momentum and we hope to continue in the same direction,” Pirates’ Magomu added.

For the second circuit also dubbed Entebbe 7s, Pirates are seeded in Pool A alongside Heathens, a side they beat by virtue of points difference in the quarterfinals of the opening event. Warriors and Boks are in the same pool.

Pirates currently lead the Nile Special 7s table with 22 points, second placed Impis have 19 and Rams who capped the opening circuit podium have 17.

Buffaloes are fourth with 15, points fifth placed Hippos have 13, sixth placed Heathens have 12 points whilst seventh and eighth placed Warriors and title holders Kobs have 10 points apiece.

After the Entebbe event, five more legs will be played after a one-week break. Arua, kings Park, Fort Portal, Jinja and Kyadondo will host the other circuits.