2026 POLLS! EC extends date for election of non- unionized workers

KAMPALA – As the Country prepares to to go for general elections come 2026. The Independent Electoral Commission has postponed the elections of all non- unionized workers across the country. In a statement released of Friday 1st August, 2025 the electoral body informed the general public and it’s Electoral officials especially all Regional Election Officers, Returning Officers and Community Development Officers that, elections of delegates of Non-Unionised workers at the SubCounty/Division and Town Council level which were earlier scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, 5th August 2025, have been rescheduled and will now be held on Monday, 18th August 2025.

According to the Electoral Commission, Section 15 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 provides that the Minister responsible for Workers shall register all non-unionised workers in their Sub-Counties/Town Councils/ Divisions and convene all willing non- unionized workers at every Sub-County/Town Council/Division Headquarters, and the Electoral Commission shall organize and manage the elections.

The statement further explained that, the law defines a non-unionised worker as a worker who performs services in exchange for remuneration, with a valid employment identity card, but is not a member of a labour union.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has stated that in consultation with the Minister responsible for workers, the Sub-County conferences have been scheduled for 18th August 2025, to allow for the conclusion of the necessary preparations.

Now a new program for the the election of non- unionized worker across the has been aligned as follows; the Sub County Delegates Conference will be held on Monday, 18th August 2025, at each Sub County/City Division/Municipal Division Headquarters, and shall elect ten (10) delegates, at least three of whom shall be women, to the City/District Delegates Conference, this will be followed by the City/District Non-unionised Workers’ Delegates’ Conference will be held on Friday, 22nd August 2025, at each City/District Headquarters.

The Conference shall elect ten (10) delegates, at least three of whom shall be women, to the Regional Non-unionised Workers Delegates’ Conference. This will be followed by the Regional Conferences that will be held on Monday 25th August 2025, in the four traditional regions of Uganda, namely, Northern, Eastern, Central and Western Region, to elect ten (10) delegates for each of the four (4) regions. These will later join the unionized Workers’ Delegates to constitute the Electoral College for the election of Members of Parliament Representing Workers at the national level.

The electoral commission emphasised that for any person who wishes to register to participate in the Delegates’ Conference at the above levels shall fulfill the following requirements like; being a Ugandan citizen of 18 years and above, must be a registered voter, must be a worker who performs services in exchange for remuneration, with a valid employment identity card above all not be a member of a labour union.

The Electoral Commission also urged stakeholders on to be there in time at exactly 7:00am and nomination shall be done orally, by a proposer and two seconders. Whereas, voting shall be done by lining up behind the candidate, starting with filling the three slots for the women delegates at each level. And the ten persons at each level of these will not be elected for a position like Chairperson, Vice or Secretary but will only be designated as delegates for the respective level.

From here, the ten (10) delegates from each region will constitute part of the National Delegates Conference for election of Members of Parliament Representing Workers, which will take place on dates to be appointed by the Electoral Commission between 12th January and 9th February 2026.

The Electoral body therefore, calls on all eligible (non-unionised) workers to prepare to come in big numbers and exercise their constitutional right to elect their leaders at the above elective levels.

