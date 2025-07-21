21 arrested for Robberies while disguised in NRM Yellow T. Shirts in Nsambya

The territorial police at Kabalagala, in coordination with other security agencies are actively investigating a case of robbery and assault that occurred on 17th July 2025, during the NRM parliamentary primary elections in Nsambya, Kampala.

A disturbing video has been widely circulated on social media showing a group of thugs robbing and mugging members of the public in broad daylight.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the footage was promptly reviewed by a team of investigators at Kabalagala Police Station. Several suspects were positively identified as part of the group involved in the violent acts.

Advertisements

On 17th July 2025, police responded swiftly to the incident, leading to the immediate arrest of eight suspects. Following further analysis of CCTV footage and intelligence gathered during interrogations, an intelligence-led operation was conducted on 20th July 2025, targeting the remaining perpetrators.

As a result, ten additional suspects were arrested. They include: Were Phillip, Lubwama Sharif, Wasike Patrick, Ngobi Brian, Mugisha Shafiq., Rashid Sebisaba, Ochwo Emmanuel, Kakooza Abdul Rakim, Ominga Brian and Katongole Meddy a.k.a. Baros.

‘’This brings the total number of suspects arrested to 18. All of them have been charged with Simple Robbery and will be produced before court.Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having participated in the robbery and assault of innocent civilians during the electoral exercise’’, said Oweyesigire.

He added that the Police remains committed to restoring public safety and ensuring that all perpetrators of such criminal acts are brought to justice.

‘’Further intelligence-led operations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects still at large.We continue to appeal to the public to share any information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects’’, he noted.

It should be remembered that Police in Kampala arrested 21 suspects, including two females, in connection with a string of robberies and assaults that occurred on June 28, 2025, around 2:00 pm, along the National Theatre and UBC roundabout area.

The suspects, disguised in yellow T-shirts, targeted people heading to Kyadondo to witness the nomination of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as well as motorists, business people, and pedestrians.

Using CCTV footage, police tracked and intercepted the suspects in various areas.

About Post Author