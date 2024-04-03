21 Arrested in Kabale Police Night Operations

By Moses Agaba

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional Police spokesman says that police led by the district police commander SP Joseph Bakaleke through intelligence led operations carried out on different days during day and night operations arrested a number of suspected criminals that have been terrorizing people within different divisions of Kabale municipality.

The 21 suspects in detention include;Martin Ainamani, Brian Niwagaba, Ivan Kata, Joab Musinguzi, Erias Nasasira, Hillary Tumwehe, Yowasi Akandinda and, Onesmus Oyinembabazi to mention but a few.

The suspects were arrested from the areas of Rufura and around the main stadium, sleeping during the day on April 2nd 2024 at around 2:30 pm, some of them were found in possession of opium, breaking implements, suspected stolen properties like ATM Cards, phones and other electronics and didn’t have their personal relevant documents and could not account for what they do generally.

Maate says that also Among them is one Solomon Musinguzi Erias Solo of Karugashi cell Butobere ward Central division, who was arrested from Bombokya entertainment center on the March 22rd 2024 after him and others at large, allegedly injured and snatched a bag from Stella Komujuni a business lady within the municipality that contained a Samsung Galaxy A 50 Smartphone worth Ugx 1.5 M , a power bank, Ugx 10,000= and a bunch of keys which was on the march 19th 2024 at around 8pm and was admitted at Bethel Surgery clinic Kigongi for some days.

Maate says Musinguz is a renowned thug commander and will be charged with aggravated robbery vide Kabale CRB 281/2024.

Maate says the operations will continue to crack down on the suspected wrong elements within Kabale municipality and the entire region, until sanity is restored.

“Our people should always report those incidents so that the police and other sister security agencies can plan to get rid of them than people taking it for granted and assume that the authorities are aware of these occurrences”, said Maate.

