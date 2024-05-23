23 Survivors of Trafficking Rescued from Myanmar, Return to Uganda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has successfully repatriated 23 Ugandan citizens who were victims of human trafficking in Myanmar.

This achievement was the result of coordinated efforts by various government agencies and international partners, showcasing the Uganda Foreign Service’s dedication to protecting Ugandans abroad and combating human trafficking.

Speaking at Entebbe International Airport while receiving the returning victims of trafficking ,the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, urged Ugandans to be cautious of fraudulent employment schemes.

“The Ministry, working with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, continues to prevent human trafficking through regional and international cooperation,” he emphasized.

On the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Kampala in January 2024, John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for Regional Cooperation, along with Ambassador Dr. Betty Bigombe, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to Thailand with residence in Kuala Lumpur, met with Myanmar’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. U Than Swe, to raise concerns about the safety, rescue, and return of the incarcerated Ugandan citizens.

The issue came to light in 2023 when reports surfaced of about twenty-three Ugandans being held in Tachileik, Myanmar, after being lured with promises of high-paying jobs. They were subsequently forced into cryptocurrency scams and smuggled across borders.

The Government, in collaboration with the Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Prime Minister, initiated a series of diplomatic engagements with the Government of Myanmar, leading to an agreement to release the Ugandans.

PS Bagiire extended the gratitude of the people of Uganda to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for providing crucial support, such as shelter and travel arrangements back to Uganda.

He also thanked the Government of Thailand, which generously waived all overstay visa fees and pardoned the rescued repatriates without work permits.

“Following their release, the victims were sheltered at the Thailand-Myanmar border, with assistance from the Thai government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Thai authorities confirmed the victims’ status as trafficking survivors, enabling the repatriation process to commence,” the Permanent Secretary highlighted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends heartfelt thanks to the Government of Thailand, the IOM, and particularly H.E. President Museveni, for their invaluable support. Special recognition goes to Amb. Dr. Betty Bigombe for her relentless efforts,” PS Bagiire further remarked.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its dedication to protecting Ugandan citizens abroad and addressing human trafficking with the seriousness it deserves. With collective effort and unwavering commitment, we can prevent and manage human trafficking, safeguarding our children, youth, and vulnerable populations.

Ugandan ambassador to Thailand Betty Bigombe said they are making efforts to repatriate more Ugandans who are still stuck in Myanmar.

“There are many camps, one is called United Kingdom, and the last one they were in was Montaña, where they were electrocuted and brutally beaten. We still have two Ugandans in the United Kingdom and 12 or 13 in Montana. We are not sure if there are many others,” said Mrs. Bigombe.

Bigombe said there is a need to find a lasting solution to the rising cases of human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

“There are more than 100,000 people around the world, mainly from poor developing countries, who are especially affected by youth due to unemployment,” he said.

The Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Sanusi Tejan Savage, said the returnees, including five women and 18 men, received rehabilitation for a month before being repatriated home to reunite with their families.

