3 perish in road accident along the Ntungamo Rukungiri road 

By Moses Agaba

3 three on Saturday evening died in spot and 19 were seriously injured in a nasty accident along the Rukungiri -Ntungamo road following ahead in collision of a Kampala bound bus and an minibus.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman has confirmed the incident and saying that the a fatal road traffic accident last night that claimed lives of three people and several others seriously injured as it happened 10.22pm at Omukabingo cell, Buyanja Sub County in Rukungiri District along Rukungiri Ntungamo Road in Rukungiri district where vehicles involved are UBN 331G Isuzu bus of Perfect company- blue in colour and .UBA 341G Toyota Hiace(PSV), White in colour.

He identifies the three deceased are;

Ronald aka Kakimpa 35 a Taxi conductor,.Liberty Bonance 3 Congolese by Nationality and Unidentified female taxi passenger the injured are Captain Musinguzi Bright a UPDF Officer,RA/141725 S/SGT.Kwesigwa Edgar UPDF Officer,RA/161230 L/CPL.Tukwasibwe Alex UPDF officer,RA/213765 Private Okello FrancisUPDF Officer,Pacific Claude a Congolese National,Abenomugisha Blair,.Nyabanawe Bernard 62,Tumwebaze Annah,Barisimwaki James m/a aged 44,Amumpire Jackline ,Kiconco Florence ,Komushana Oliver,Tayebwa Oscar,Hassan Kakuru,Baryakira Frank- m/a aged 63yrs.

16.Atwongirwe Johnbosco,Mwesigwa Andrew- m/a, a driver of Taxi. ,Tukahirwa Godfrey- m/a, a conductor of the Bus and Muzenero Charles- m/a

Maate says that it’s alleged that, while bus registration number UBN 331N was coming from Rukungiri town heading to Ntungamo side and it deviated from it’s lane and ended up colliding with Toyota Hiace registration numbrr UBA 341G and after the collusion, the bus fell on the side of the driver in the middle of the road, the Taxi turned and faced opposite direction. People who were confirmed dead at the scene were two occupants from the Taxi and one occupant from the bus as All victims mentioned above are admitted at Nyakibale Hospital for medical attention. Driver of the bus still at large.

He says that Police were informed, the scene visited by a team of Police officers led by DPC- SSP Kyangungu Apollo, sketch plan drafted and relevant statements recorded at the scene the bodies were taken to Rwakabengo health centre Mortuary for postmortem and the vehicles are parked at the station pending IOV- inspection.

Maate says that preliminary investigations reveal cause of accident was reckless driving by the bus driver as police has commenced into the inquiries.

About Post Author