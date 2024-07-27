34-year Old sentenced to 30-years over defilement of two girls

By Moses Agaba

High Court sitting in Kabale on Friday sentenced a 34 year old man to 30 years imprisonment over aggravated defilement.

Court Presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor heard that on June 23rd 2018 Martin Sunday while at Hakasingye village in Kisasa parish Kamuganguzi Sub county Kabale District defiled two minors aged 4 years also of the same residence.

Prosecution led by Julie Nanjunju told court that their mothers were going for burial they decided to leave them in the neighborhood it was where Sunday who was there neighbor found them and called them then took them to his mother’s house where he put them on bed pulled there knickers and had sex with them one by one as he defiled them.

After they went home they told their parents how Sunday had taken them into his house and slept on top of them as he put a big thing in them it was then that their parents alerted police and he was arrested.

Justice Emokor then sad that considering the evidence that the prosecution brought it proved beyond reasonable doubt that Sunday defiled the two minors as he is convicted as charged on both counts of aggravated robbery.

After conviction Prosecution asked court to give him 35 years because the convict had irreparably damaged the victim’s life as at the time of the commitment of the offence he was 29 years who was supposed to protect the two victims but instead perform a sex act on them as she asked court top give him a sentence that would act as a deterrent to those who intend to commit crimes of the same nature.

Defense represented by Felix Bakanyebonera prayed to court for a lenient sentence asking court to consider the period of six years Sunday has spent on remand. They also argued that he has a family that he left behind his 68 years old as well his wife left after he was arrested leaving behind a child who is now 13 years.

Justice Emokor said that Sunday while defiling the two girls should have thought if the welfare of his family being that he was 25 years older than them but he instead put all his lust on the young kids destroying their future as the act he did is grave that attracts a maximum sentence of death.

Justice Emokor then said that there is need to send a message to the would be offenders like Sunday and such acts should be condoned it was then that he sentenced him to 30 years in prison which he is serve the two counts co -currently but he deducted 6 years and 20 days that he has been on remand he is to serve 23 years 11 months and 21 days.

