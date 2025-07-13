3rd Annual Power & Elec Uganda International Expo 2025 Kicks off in Kampala , with hundreds of Exhibitors

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has called on energy sector players to take advantage of its planned investment budget of USD 74 million (approximately UGX 285 billion) for the Financial Year 2025/2026.

UEDCL, a government-owned parastatal, is mandated to own and manage Uganda’s electricity distribution network at 33 kV and below, serving both domestic and commercial customers.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Power & Elec Uganda International Expo 2025, UEDCL Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa revealed that the company is partnering with several private institutions across its supply chain to enhance participation and economic growth.

Advertisements

“This year, we have an investment budget of USD 74 million to support procurement and supplies,” Mwesigwa said. “We’ve opened more than 10 slots for the supply of transformers, meters, cables, and other equipment. This is to ensure equitable participation in the sector. We’re encouraging interested players to submit their bids.”

He added that UEDCL is also expanding its workforce, targeting to grow from 2,600 to more than 3,600 employees, with an immediate addition of 102 new staff and a larger pipeline of around 900.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to local content, Mwesigwa said, “It’s our philosophy to support the national economy through the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda initiative. We procure all products used in our network locally whenever possible.”

He also revealed that the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has accredited UEDCL to award contracts for meters valued up to UGX 24 billion to local firms. This is a deviation from the standard requirement of international bidding for procurements above USD 1 million (approx. UGX 3.6 billion).

Dr. Ezra Muhumuza Rubanda, Executive Director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), emphasised the importance of visibility in promoting clean energy technologies.

“For years, we’ve discussed climate financing globally, but with little tangible action. With this exhibition, which we began three years ago, we aim to change that by showcasing real technologies—not just theories in papers and textbooks,” Rubanda said. “There is nothing more effective than people seeing the innovations with their own eyes.”

Digvijay Singh, CEO of Exhibitions & Trade Services India Pvt. Ltd, noted that this year’s expo spans diverse sectors including power, energy, electricals, electronics, lighting, solar, transformers, and cables.

Over 100 exhibitors from at least eight countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe are expected, alongside more than 4,000 professional visitors.

He praised Uganda’s energy sector stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), and UEDCL, for their strong support, which has made previous editions of the expo a success.

Held under the theme “The Future of Energy: Smart, Clean, and Connected,” this year’s exhibition aligns with Uganda’s broader energy goals. It features interactive sessions, business-to-business meetings, and showcases by companies and experts in solar energy, renewables, lighting, battery storage, telecommunications, and more.

Dan Malon, Chairperson of the Board at the Uganda National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEEA), reiterated the organisation’s role as the apex body championing private sector participation in renewable energy and efficiency.

“The expo is crucial in driving business linkages, technology transfer, and unlocking new opportunities in the energy sector. It empowers stakeholders with the resources and networks needed to deliver transformative energy solutions,” Malon said.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Eng. Irene Bateebe, at the official opening, Eng. Abdon Atwine, Commissioner for Rural Electrification, emphasised the strategic importance of the exhibition.

“This event comes at a pivotal time as Uganda implements its Energy Transition Plan,” Eng. Atwine said. “We are phasing out obsolete technologies, improving efficiency, and accelerating the shift to renewable energy and clean transport in line with the Paris Agreement and Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contributions.”

He described the three-day Expo that ends on Saturday as a catalyst for innovation and investment across Uganda’s energy landscape. “From clean cooking and mini-grids to our nuclear energy ambitions, we are laying the foundation for Vision 2040 and the aspirations of every Ugandan household and enterprise,” he noted

About Post Author