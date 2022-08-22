4-Months Old Boy Dies In House Fire

Police in Makindye Division are investigating circumstances under which a boy died in a house fire.

The shocking incident occurred at 2pm on Monday at Kyengeza Zone Salama, Makindye Division, when the fire that is said to have been caused by a charcoal stove gutted the house leaving one child dead and another critically injured.

The deceased’s mother, who was identified as Mama Whitney, is said to have gone to buy some foodstuff at Kyengeza Market leaving her 2 children in the house when the incident occurred.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, the neighbours were attracted by smoke from the burning house and they managed to put out the fire and pull out the two children.

‘’Unfortunately, one was already dead while the other, a 1year old girl, was rushed to Kiruddu Hospital but in critical condition’’, said Owoyesigire.

He added that the body of the deceased child was conveyed to the city Mortuary Mulago for Postmortem.

Police say the cause of the fire is still unknown and appealed to parents and guardians not to leave the children unattended.