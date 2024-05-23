40 Mothers succumbs to Pre-eclampsia in Kabale 

By Moses Agaba

Dr. Gilbert Arinetwe Mateeka the Kabale District Health Officer has saod that that approximately 40 pregnant women die annually from pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy disorder characterized by hypertension,

Pre-eclampsia is the second leading cause of maternal deaths worldwide and the primary cause of maternal death in Uganda, as per statistics.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Kabale Municipality about the ongoing pre-eclampsia awareness week on Wednesday, scheduled to culminate on Saturday, Dr. Arineitwe mentioned that out of the four maternal deaths recorded this year, one was due to pre-eclampsia.

He noted that first-time mothers, mothers with multiple pregnancies, those with a history of the condition, mothers with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, and those suffering from hypertension are particularly at risk.

Alfred Besigensi the Kabale District Health Educator stated that the Health Department, in collaboration with Uganda Health Activity (UHA), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other organizations, has launched a public awareness campaign to reduce the number of maternal deaths due to pre-eclampsia.

Pre-eclampsia, which is marked by seizures and convulsions in pregnant women with high blood pressure, is a potentially dangerous complication that can lead to severe or fatal outcomes for both mother and baby.

Dr. Arineitwe explained that untreated pre-eclampsia could result in eclampsia (convulsions), brain hemorrhage, kidney failure, and excessive bleeding in pregnant women. For babies, it can cause fetal distress and poor growth.