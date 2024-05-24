40 Year Old Man Shot Dead For Grabbing a Gun from a Police Officer

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson

By Moses Agaba

40 years old man was on Thursday shot to death after critically injuring a person and threatened to disarm a police officer who had come to arrest him

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman identifies   the deceased as Kenneth  Mutusi  a resident of Nyakabengo cell Muhanga Town council Rukiga district as its  alleged that  Mutusi  has been a  hard core criminal terrorizing the whole community, by cutting peoples plantation, maliciously damaging people’s houses and  and even physically assaulting his neighbors.

Maate says that on May  23rd 2024 at around  2:30 Pm , at Nyakabingobc cell  ward Muhanga Town council, him together with others,  planned to kill one Roset Kyarisima 39    for supporting Mutaki in their land dispute He allegedly successfully gained entry of her house by use of an axe and a panga and entered at around 02:15 hours, according to  Rosete the victim.

He says that  upon entering,  Mutusi first grabbed the husband, then he proceeded by critically cutting Rosete using a sharp panga in the head, several times She pretended as if was dead and they left her thinking that they had killed her but After some time she crawled out to the banana plantation, where she called on Singa Twinomugabe who later called the police and took her to Muhanga health center II.

Maate says that  police at Muhanga Police station swiftly responded for rescue, but Upon seeing the police, he grabbed his sharp panga and a spear chased them, however in trying to subdue him he was shot in the thigh and he was later arrested he was then  rushed to Muhanga Health Center II where was pronounced dead  at around  4pm  he was pronounced dead.

Maate says that Some of the victims who have been terorised by the deceased are  -Jonah Kabalaga  82 years  whp lost her two acres by cutting them down in the hand of Mutusi Kenneth and maliciously damaged her windows , Turyasingura David a resident of Kitaburaza cell in Muhanga Town council, who lost a banana plantation equivalent to 3 acres and reported to Muhanga Police station. And Singa Twinomugabe this one lost his  2 acre banana  plantation, to mention but a few.

He says that  police has commemced into the investigations as The scene was visited and documented, the 2 guns of Ak47 carried by police officers who went for arrest have been recovered and exhibited and  body was taken to Kabale referral hospital for postmortem .

