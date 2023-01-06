4bn required for restoration of Ankole cultural Cow

Amos Tayebwa

The Ankole long-horned cultural Cow is one of the most valuable cows in the world compared to other Breeds. NEFA AGROTECH LTD has started an initiative to embark at restoring, promoting and improving the value of the Ankole cow which has almost been declined after most farmers opted to run for exotic breeds for dairy reasons.

On 18th November 2022 at Ishaazi Farm Lodge in Rushere Kiruhura District, farmers in conjunction with NEFA AGROTECH Ltd launched the Ankole Cow Campaign. The function was honored by Hon. Bright Rwamirama, State Minister for Animal industry and Fisheries. During the function, about 206 Ankole Cattle Keepers were awarded with medals as an appreciation for maintaining and sticking on the culture of Ankore cow including President Museven.

Robert Kabatereine, the Chairman of NEFA AGROTECH LTD ( Network of Farmers and Agro- Technology Limited) told our reporter that he initiated this program after realizing that the culture and values of Ankore were being finished. He said that the Ankole cows are incomparable among the other breeds in this world when it comes to their products and their nature. He said that Ankore cow was established from Ankole but surprisingly the number has decreased after many farmers decided to slash a number of them and resorted to rearing other breeds targeting the quantity of milk forgetting the quality. He says that Ankole cow is a local breed that has ever had its qualities which is hard to find with other cows like exotic breed. Their products like milk, skin, cheese and other products are better quality.

Kabatereine says that restoring and promoting the Ankole cow currently is a very big task that needs even some good budget, because a lot of activities will be done but you can’t do them without resources.

“We need to recognise farmers like Ankole Cow Keepers, that’s why last time I mobilized Ankore cow keepers and awarded them with medals. We need to look for a land through lobbying and we put a demonstration farm for Ankore cow. This is a very big campaign that will cut across 47 district of cattle corridor. To improve and promote our local breed cow we need about 4bn Ugandan shillings. Because to run this campaign we need fuel, we need technical people who do research and features about Ankore cow specially in identifying the best type of Ankore cow that is genetically with high milk production, we neen to set up a center of milk coolers specifically from the Ankore cow and have a special market for this product, we need to also identify and classify the best Ankole cow that is suitable for tourist attraction specifically. To do all those activities we need a lot of money to maintain this campaign. We are focusing at promoting Ankore cow in Uganda and outside Uganda” said Kabatereine.

Currently, NEFA AGRTECH LTD is organising a mega marathon and Expo that will be held on 29th January 2023 at Kololo grounds that is meant to promote Ankore cow and expose the qualities of this cultural cow. According to Kabateirene, the Chief Guest will be His Excellence the President of Uganda Yoweri Museven as a Chief Runner.

“We need people especially the Ankore Cultural lovers to come on board and work with us to promote our Ankore cow. So far we need about 300million towards the arrangement of the Marathon and Expo. We expect support from the well wishers so that we showcase the benefits and qualities of the Ankore Cultural cow. We shall akso have exhibition of all categories about the culture and things related to Ankore cow and all Agricultural products . Let’s keep our ankore cow to outcompete other breeds and hit the markets internationally, let us sell our brand with value” Kabatereine explains.

Farmers from the cattle corridors especially the Ankore cow keepers task the government to come up and support the initiative to promote and add value in the Ugandan Livestock market. It is said that some countries like south Africa have tasted the Ankore cow breed and have started rearing the them after finding their qualities. It is believed that Ankore cow is the most expensive one in South Africa unlike here in Uganda. Ankore cow is more resistant to diseases and ticks. It consumes less but ever health.

In Uganda, Ankore cattle are more reared in areas of Kiruhura, Kazo, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Sembabule, Buremezi, Kyenkwanzi, Busongora, Mubende Masindi and other Cattle corridors.

