5 Including Rwandan Nationals  Arrested for Killing Retired Primary Teacher

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson

By Moses Agaba

Five people including two Rwandan Nationals  have been arrested in connection over the murder  of a 64-year-old retired primary teacher in Kisoro Municipality.

The suspects have been identified as Peter Ndagijimana 20  a resident of Karumena Cell, Central Division in Kisoro Municipality, Isaac Nkurikiyimana 27 a butcher, Angela Utuze 22  a Rwandan bar attendant and resident of Kekubo Karumena Ward, Northern Division, Angela Muhawemana  20 a Rwandan bar attendant and resident of Gishera Nyagashinge Ward, Northern Division and William Nzamoye 28  a Boda Boda rider.

The suspects are accused of killing Joy Nyiramuhisha, a retired primary teacher and resident of Kamonyi Cell, Kamonyi Ward, Northern Division in Kisoro Municipality. The deceased was murdered by unknown assailants on the night of June 26, 2024, at her residence. Her body was found locked in one of the rooms in the boy’s quarters.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says that the suspects confessed to the crime, revealing that their motive was to steal  Ugx 16 million , which the victim had obtained from a land sale.

“Some stolen items, including a TV, remote, and decoder, were recovered from the suspects”. Maate said.

Maate  says  that upon completion of the inquiries, the suspects will be arraigned before the courts of law to answer to the charges accordingly.

