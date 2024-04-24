5 Suspected Hardcore Criminals Arrested

The Rwizi Regional Police conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting hardcore criminals in the region, and arrested 5 hardcore suspects who were wanted for various crimes, including murder, aggravated robberies, and motorcycle thefts within the Rwizi region.

The arrested suspects are:- Ssentongo Hamdan, also known as Mugisha Otim, Ssenyonjo Akuraishi, Tindyebwa Danson, Kamusiime Alex and Issa January. Their apprehension marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said suspects were apprehended as a result of meticulous intelligence gathering and coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies, with the aim of curbing criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of the residents in the Rwizi region.

‘’During the operations, the following stolen items and exhibits were recovered:- Motorcycle Bajaj Boxer with registration number UEM 132S, an assortment of pangas and knives (traditional weapons), four flat –screen TV sets, Two Itel button phones, two Airtel sim cards, and an army camouflage cap. The suspects have been charged at Ruti Police Station, pending further inquiries and the recovery of additional stolen motorcycles’’, said Enanga.

Police tasked the public to continue working closely with the authorities by reporting any suspicious activities or providing information that may aid in solving crimes.

‘As the operations continue, the Rwizi Regional Police reaffirms its commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting the rights of citizens, and ensuring a safe environment for all residents. We will spare no effort in rooting our criminal elements and creating a secure and peaceful region’’, added Enanga.

