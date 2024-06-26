6 Guards Charged, remanded for Threatening to shoot Minister Nyamutoro

By Moses Agaba

The Kabale Chief Magistrates court has charged and remanded six security guards belonging wolves Security Company limited over threatening to shot the state minister of Mineral Development Phiona Nyamutoro and officials from the minister of energy and mineral development.

Court that was presided over by the Kabale Grade I Magistrate Julius Mutabazi heard from prosecution led by Rachael Nkwanzi that on June 20th 2024 Norbert Okuboth 35 the branch manager of Wolves security company limited in Rubanda and Kisoro Districts, Robert Mucunguzi 25, Anthony Nuwagaba 20, Hassan Omani 25, Deus Kizza 27 and Matthias Kajugo 58 while at Butare in Katojo town council Rubanda district with intent to annoy , intimidate threatened to shoot the State Minister of Mineral development Phiona Nyamutoro , Allen Ndyanabo a geologist with the minister of energy and mineral development, SP Bernard Katwaro a liaison officer with the ministry of energy and mineral development , ASP Kizza Nesterio the Kigezi Zonal commander of the mineral police protection unit, ASP Solomon Okello, Police constable Kassim asimwe a police officer attached to the mineral protection and Police constable Joseph Obette.

When the charges were read for all of them they all pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Nkwanzi told court that investigations into the matter are over as she asked court to set a hearing date and to issue out witness summons so that the hearing of the case can commence.

His worship Mutabazi then set July 18th 2024 when the hearing of the case can commence as well issued witness summons then remanded the six security guards to Ndorwa Government Prison.

The six private security guards were on Thursday arrested for allegedly attempting to shoot at State Minister for Minerals, Phiona Nyamutoro.

The minister was accompanied by Agnes Alaba , the Acting Commissioner for mines and mineral. The incident reportedly happened at Butare, Katojo town council, Rubanda district on Thursday.

The Minister and the mineral officials had gone to inspect an iron ore mines in Butare belonging to National Cement Company limited, a subsidiary of the Devki Group of companies.

Officials had spent the whole of Wednesday in a consultative meeting with miners from Kigezi region at White Horse Inn Kabale in Kabale district holding a consultative meeting about the ongoing biometric registration of artisanal miners across the country.

However, on arriving at the mines on Thursday, officials were treated with a cold welcome by four private security guards who were guarding miners.

Security guards blocked officials from accessing the mines to the extent of cocking their guns ready to shoot.

The Minster and her team was reportedly saved her police body guards who quickly moved in to disarm and arrest the guards before they would harm their principals.

