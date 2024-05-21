65 Lives Lost, 388 Injured in Road Crashes in one Week

The Uganda Traffic Police registered 65 deaths and 388 injuries in road accidents in a period of seven days.The alarming number of accidents occurred from 12th May – 18th May 2024.

According to Michael Kananura, the spokesperson for the traffic police, “careless overtaking, speeding, tailgating, and sudden entrance from road sides and junctions are among the major causes contributing to these heartbreaking accidents.”

Among the dead were 29 motorcyclists, 18 pedestrians, 07 passengers in motor vehicles, 04 passengers on motor cycles, 03 pedal cyclists, 03 others and 01 Driver. Motor cycles alone contributed to 45% of the total fatalities.

On the 19-05-2024 at 04:30pm at River Namatala Bridge along Naboa-Butaleja Road a single fatal crash involving M/V UAM 969P T/IPSUM, was registered. The crash claimed the lives of seven (07) people. The crash occurred when the driver of the said vehicle while on his way from Mpigi to Butaleja carrying 07 passengers and himself making a total of 08 occupants in the vehicle, while at Naboa along Naboa-Butaleja Road in Budaka District lost control and drowned into the waters of River Namatala, 07 people lost lives due to drowning, at first only six bodies had been found but later late in the evening 01 which was missing was also found whereas the driver managed to get out the vehicle through the open glass of his door un injured.

Bodies were removed and taken to Budaka HC IV and motor vehicle was towed to Budaka Police station pending IOVs Inspection.

Police also noted that they mounted enforcement operations on Boda-bodas especially those without reflective jackets and helmets, arrested those without valid licenses expired and those without at all, Illegal sirens, roof lights, modified lights and violators of one way rules as measures to crashes.

‘’During this week, there are a number of activities that are likely to affect the normal flow of traffic across the country. These include the processions of the pilgrims to Namugongo and children going back to schools. The Directorate of Traffic & Road safety therefore reminds all road users to be visible by wearing bright or reflective clothing to make yourself visible to drivers. Follow traffic rules by obeying traffic signals, pedestrians’ signs and markings where they are available. Use designated crossing points, zebra crossing where they are available Avoid distractions; put away your phone and avoid listening to music while, texting while walking on the road’’, said Kananura.

He also encouraged the pilgrims to move in teams or groups for easy monitoring, these groups will be led by the traffic officers who will be handing them over to next traffic officers in their command.

‘’Groups of pilgrims should keep the left side of the road. Use the footpaths if there is one. Persons wearing bright or light colored clothing preferably a high-visibility jacket with reflective strips should be positioned at the front and back of the group to watch out for traffic. We also encourage well-wishers to give to them reflectors to enable them be visible to motorists especially in the night’’, he noted.

